Banners & posters deface public spaces in Hosur

KRISHNAGIRI: People have voiced concerns about installation of illegal banners, hoardings and wall posters in Hosur City Municipal Corporation ( HCMC) limits.

Hosur is witnessing rapid development as several industries have set up shop. Around four lakh people live in HCMC limits spread across 45 wards.

Of late, illegal banners and wall posters have sprung up across the city, especially near bus stands, flyovers, on taluk office road, and Bagalur road.

Social activist E Radha told TNIE, “ The HCMC and several organizations are working to keep the city clean and green.

As a part of it, flyovers near Rayakottai road, near ASTC HUDCO are painted with beautiful graffiti. However, wall posters and banners mar the beauty of the. Authorities must take action against the violators.”

Seconding him, a resident A Lakshmanan of Maruthi Nagar said, “Various officers from international and national-level are visiting Hosur for industrial development. But some people are making the city ugly and encroachments should be removed. Further, people are pasting banners on the walls of underpass.”

Sekar. another resident, said several politicians are placing wall posters for their birthday and during festival time.

HCMC Town Planning Department Executive Engineer, Narayanan refused to offer a comment over the phone. HCMC Commissioner HS Srikanth said he would initiate action to remove encroachments, banners and wall posters.