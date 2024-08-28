Central government school teacher arrested in POCSO case in Tamil Nadu

KANNIYAKUMARI: A central government school male teacher has been arrested by Nagercoil All Women Police on the charges of sexual harassment of female students.

Sources said that Kanniyakumari district SP E Sundaravathanam had received information sent by the school last Saturday that a teacher from the school sexually harassed female students.

Based on this, district child protection unit officials and Nagercoil All Women Police held an enquiry with the affected female students.

During enquiry, a group of female students studying in the middle school classes allegedly said that the teacher Ram Chandra Soni had been involved in bad touches during class hours and attempted to grab their dress.

The sources added that the Ram Chandra Soni was a trained graduate teacher in Arts Education who had joined the school in September 2023.

The sources noted that the teacher, a native of Rajasthan, had been misbehaving with the female students for some time. The students informed the school administration on Saturday.

Based on the complaint given by the District Child Protection officer Saheela Banu on Tuesday, Nagercoil All Women Police registered a POCSO case under sections 9, 10, 11 and 12 and arrested the teacher on Wednesday. Further investigation was on.