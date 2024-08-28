Former Manjolai workers want TN government to take over estate, start hunger strike

TIRUNELVELI: A group of former workers of Manjolai tea estate began an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday, demanding the state government to take over the estate through Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation.

The protesters demanded the state government to give them compensation of Rs 25 lakh and 10-acre land on Manjolai hills for agricultural purposes. These workers, who opted for voluntary retirement from the private tea estate company two months ago, also demanded Rs 10,000 monthly assistance for running their family till the verdict of the Madras High Court case between them and the state government is delivered.

“The private tea estate company leased the Manjolai land in 1928 and established the estate with the help of the workers from various southern districts. The workers have been residing on the hills for generations.

Based on the notice issued by the private tea estate company, more than 500 workers opted for voluntary retirement. The company had asked them to vacate the hills and shift to the plains. However, the workers approached the high court that directed the state government to allow them to stay on the hills till the case is disposed of,” sources said.

Meanwhile, some Manjolai natives submitted a petition to Labour Welfare Minister CV Ganesan on Tuesday demanding the state government to conduct a talk with the workers.