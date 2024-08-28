Kumbakonam government arts college closed indefinitely following students' protest

THANJAVUR: The administration of Kumbakonam Government Arts College has announced indefinite closure from Wednesday. Students had boycotted from attending classes for six continuous days until August 27 seeking action against a professor who allegedly made casteist remarks.

The orders were issued on Tuesday evening, college sources said.

It is said that during a lecture for M.A. Tamil second-year students in July, a woman professor reportedly uttered casteist remarks. Following the incident, class students filed a complaint with the college administration and boycotted classes.

The students resumed attending classes following assurance that action would be taken after the inquiry. However, as no action was taken by the administration, the boycott resumed by the fourth week of August.