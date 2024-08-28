Roadside shoemakers, tailors to be evicted for Semmozhi park in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Shoe makers who have been told by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to move away from Nanjappa Road for the Semmozhi Park Project have urged the civic body to earmark a space and build permanent shops.

The shoe makers said their livelihood is threatened as people no longer mend old or torn foot wear. They now raised concerns after being told to move out from Nanjappa Road where they have been operating for several years. Apart from them, some tailors have also been told to shift.

A delegation of Coimbatore district footwear crafting workers welfare association submitted a petition to Mayor K Ranganayaki on Tuesday demanding a permanent solution.

Speaking to TNIE, K Raja, president of the association said, “We were operating on CMCH - Railway Station road for around 50 years. But were shifted to Bharathiyar Road at Pappanaickenpalayam owing construction of a new subway.

We were once again forced to shift to Dr Nanjappa Road in view of the Classical Tamil Conference event that was held in 2009-10. Now, we are once again told to shift due for the Semmozhi Park Project. The CCMC must construct permanent shops for us and protect our livelihoods.”

Mayor Ranganayaki received the petition and assured them to come up with a proper solution.