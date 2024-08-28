Three students injured as ceiling plaster falls on them in TN's Periya Thallapadi

KRISHNAGIRI: Three class 11 students of the government higher secondary school in Periya Thallapadi escaped with minor injuries after cement plaster from the ceiling of the class room fell on them on Tuesday morning.

District Education Officer P Saravanan told TNIE, “ There are over 400 students in the school.

On Tuesday around 9. 10 am, when students were in the classroom, cement plaster from the ceiling fell on three students. They suffered minor injuries and were taken to the PHC at Singarapettai.”

The two-classroom building was constructed at Rs 21. 30 lakh under MPLADS in 2021- 2022 and students occupied new classrooms in June this year, he said.

The injured students Santhosh Kumar, Venkatesh Kumar and Manikandan were taken to Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital for a precautionary scan, which revealed they suffered no injuries like fracture.

Residents of Periya Thallapadi gathered in front of the school and urged the school management and district administration to ensure safety of students.

Uthangarai BDO R Balaji told TNIE that he and the assistant executive engineer inspected the school. “Due to some technical problem, the cement plaster had come off the ceiling, The issue would be fixed within a week. Action will be taken against the building contractor after an inquiry, “ he added.