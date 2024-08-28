Two Aavin officials in Madurai suspended for milk spoilage

MADURAI: Two weeks after customers from Koodal Nagar, BB Kulam, Thirupalai, Arapalayam, and Sikandarsavadi complained about Aavin milk packets getting spoilt within a few hours of purchase, two officials of the Aavin dairy plant in Madurai were suspended by the authorities on Tuesday. Action was taken against the officials, identified as deputy manager (dairy) Hariharan and supervisor Palanikumar, who were in charge of the plant, citing delivery delay.

According to an official from Aavin (Madurai), an internal committee was set up to investigate the issue, and its inquiry revealed that the milk was spoilt. “Around 1,500 litres of milk packets were replaced and returned to milk agents in the last two weeks. Though thousands of packets were also returned due to fear of spoilage, we replaced the spoilt ones only. The spoilage was mainly due to faulty preservation systems maintained by the milk agents in Madurai,” the official said.

Milk packets must be stored below 4º C to prevent bacteria formation. “However, a majority of Aavin agents and dealers are not cautious, and often packets are sold in the open, under the scorching sun. If milk is stored in such poor conditions, the shelf life will be less than four hours. Milk packets have an expiry window of two days and if the milk is not boiled, it will get spoilt faster. Besides, there was a delivery delay on our part, and hence we have suspended two officials,” the official added.