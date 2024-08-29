Chennai Formula 4 schedule released

CHENNAI: The detailed schedule for the Chennai Formula 4 Racing Circuit along with Indian Racing Festival, which will take place on August 31 and September 1, is as follows:

Free practice sessions will take place on August 31 from 2.30-5.00 pm, followed by a stunt show. The qualifying rounds will commence shortly after and continue till 9pm. On September 1, the event will start at 2.30 pm and go on till 10 pm.

For spectators, entry to Grand Stand 1 will be through Gate 2 near Muthusamy Flyover. Entry for Grand Stands 2 to 5 will be through Gate 4 near Kalaivanar Arangam parking. Parking for these entries has been arranged at the MMC Cricket Ground and Kalaivanar Arangam.

For Gold/Platinum, HMR/Sponsor’s Lounge, and Premium Lounge, entry will be through Gate 6 near Madras University, with parking available at Madras University and the seashore.

Outside vendors and pets will not be permitted. Any item deemed dangerous or likely to annoy other attendees will be confiscated and not returned. Ladies’ handbags and portable neck fans are allowed.