Fake NCC camp: Madras HC asks SIT to probe death of suspect, dad

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the special investigation team (SIT), which was constituted for probing the sexual assault of students at a fake NCC camp held in Krishnagiri district, to hold a thorough probe into the circumstances that led to the death of the prime accused Sivaraman and his father.
The direction was issued by the first bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice P B Balaji on Wednesday when a public interest litigation petition, filed by advocate A P Suryaprakasam seeking CBI inquiry into the case, came up for hearing.
The bench recorded the submission of Advocate General (AG) PS Raman that the prime accused died after consuming rat poison; and he had faced psychiatric issues, had suicidal tendencies, and attempted to end his life earlier once in July.
Though the AG had earlier submitted that Sivaraman’s father died after falling off a motorcycle “in an inebriated condition”, he later told the court that the cause of death was not excessive consumption of liquor but “low level of blood sugar”.
Pointing out the fact that Sivaraman had consumed rat poison “while under the custody of police” and “undergoing treatment at the hospital”, the high court bench wanted the SIT to get to the bottom of the issue.
Detailed report must be submitted by Sept 4: HC
“These aspects are required to be probed by the SIT and a detailed report shall be submitted to the court by September 4 on whether consumption of rat poison led to the death of Sivaraman,” the bench ordered. The bench also directed the district legal services authority (DLSA) to interact with the students and the parents to elicit their views and submit a report.
The bench told the state “not to take a predetermined approach” on the incident and the investigations. It directed the state to take steps for providing compensation to the victims.
The AG informed the court that the school education department, through the chief educational officer of Krishnagiri, has issued show cause to school concerned as to why its recognition cannot be cancelled. He submitted that all the 12 students who attended the camp have been taken “under the custody of the multi-disciplinary committee” and they are being provided with counselling.
The AG also informed that the director of school education has issued a circular to all the schools on the standard operating procedure to be followed for conducting Scout and NCC camps. (If having suicidal thoughts, call the 104 helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for the Sneha suicide helpline.)