Fake NCC camp: Madras HC asks SIT to probe death of suspect, dad

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the special investigation team (SIT), which was constituted for probing the sexual assault of students at a fake NCC camp held in Krishnagiri district, to hold a thorough probe into the circumstances that led to the death of the prime accused Sivaraman and his father.

The direction was issued by the first bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice P B Balaji on Wednesday when a public interest litigation petition, filed by advocate A P Suryaprakasam seeking CBI inquiry into the case, came up for hearing.

The bench recorded the submission of Advocate General (AG) PS Raman that the prime accused died after consuming rat poison; and he had faced psychiatric issues, had suicidal tendencies, and attempted to end his life earlier once in July.

Though the AG had earlier submitted that Sivaraman’s father died after falling off a motorcycle “in an inebriated condition”, he later told the court that the cause of death was not excessive consumption of liquor but “low level of blood sugar”.

Pointing out the fact that Sivaraman had consumed rat poison “while under the custody of police” and “undergoing treatment at the hospital”, the high court bench wanted the SIT to get to the bottom of the issue.