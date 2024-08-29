Hunting octopus underwater with compressors poses livelihood, ecological threat to fishers in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: Vembar fishermen who catch octopus by relying on traditional methods have raised the ante against their counterparts equipped with compressors. Hundreds of fishermen families maintaining the tradition of casting angles sitting on a thermocol float in the coastal waters feel threatened by the introduction of a new method. They consider hunting octopus underwater using compressors for breathing as illegal and dangerous.

Three types of octopus are available in the Gulf of Mannar namely Oddu Kanava (cuttlefish), Pei Kanava (octopus) and Oosi Kanava (squid), say experts.

Fishermen said over 25 thermocol floats or buoys are carried in a vallam (country boat) early in the morning and scattered in the sea by maintaining a 500 metre gap after reaching the fishing spot located 10 to 15 nautical miles off the shore for catching octopus with angles till 12 pm.

In their parlance, the underlying coral reefs, the most suitable place for fishing octopus, is known as 'par'.

Barathy, a fisherman, said the angles are tipped with the bait to lure out the octopus dwelling in the coral reefs. "It is a primitive method, but they are caught without affecting the underwater ecosystem," he said.

Another fisherman Andrews claimed that fishers on thermocol floats manage to catch not more than two to three kg of octopus earning them over Rs 1000 a day.

A kilogram of Oddu Kanava fetch them Rs 500 to Rs 650 per kg, Pei Kanava Rs 550 to Rs 600 per kg, and Oozi Kanava may provide Rs 400 to Rs 500 per kg based on the day's demand.