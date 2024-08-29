Mayiladuthurai's fourth seed processing unit to come up in Thirukadaiyur at Rs 1.9 crore

MAYILADUTHURi: Collector AP Mahabharathi and Poompuhar MLA 'Nivetha' M Murugan laid the foundation stone for a new seed processing unit, estimated to cost Rs 1.9 crore, in Thirukadaiyur on Wednesday. The facility, to be built by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Marketing Board under the Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Department, is funded through the National Agriculture Development Programme (NADP).

The agriculture and farmers welfare department will oversee the operations of the unit. "Seeds procured from farmers will be sent to centres for cleaning and processing. The upcoming unit is designed to outperform existing ones.

The new unit is expected to process seeds from Nagapattinam district as well," said joint director J Sekar. There are three existing seed processing units in Mayiladuthurai: one in Thirukadaiyur with a capacity of one metric tonne per hour, another in Nagamangalam with the same capacity, and one in Vaitheeswarankoil with a capacity of 0.5 metric tonnes per hour.

The new unit will have a capacity of two metric tonnes per hour, doubling the current processing capacity in the area, sources said. Farm manager L Vinnarasi said that the unit will be equipped to process various grains, including paddy and pulses, using different sieves in the machinery.

"After processing, the seeds will undergo lab testing, grading, and certification before being sent to extension centres for sale at subsidised rates," she said. The unit will be constructed on a half-acre land and is expected to be completed in eight months.

The facility will include a machinery shed, a godown with a storage capacity of 250 metric tonnes, and the machinery itself, costing Rs 94.5 lakh. Civil works are estimated at Rs 98 lakh, with an additional Rs 3 lakh allocated for various accessories. G Kalaimani, an assistant engineer from the marketing board, said soon the unit will be expanded by another 1.5 acres and storage capacity will be increased by another 1,000 metric tonnes. A drying yard, bore well and compound wall will be established, he said.