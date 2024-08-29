Rs 5,000 cr needed to control air pollution in four TN cities, says study

CHENNAI: Investments worth Rs 5,000 crore will be required to control air pollution in Thoothukudi, Madurai, Chennai and Tiruchy cities, according to a report by the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP). The four cities failed to meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for three to five consecutive years.

The report said that among the cities, except Thoothukudi, vehicular movement was the major source of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 emissions, with contributions ranging from 41% to 54%. In Thoothukudi, industries accounted for 97% of the emissions, the report stated.

The aim of the study was to develop a database of pollutant sources in the four cities, focussing on various sectors including emissions from domestic sector, commercial, industry, construction and demolition, open burning, transportation, and road dust.

In Chennai, the total emission loads of PM10, PM2.5, SO2, and NOX were estimated to be 84,602, 26,996, 75,465, and 1,12,200 tonnes/year, respectively, at the airshed level. However, within the city area, the estimated emission loads for PM10, PM2.5, SO2, and NOX were 5,487, 2,832, 859, and 17,850 tonnes/year, respectively.

In Madurai only 29% of the total SO2 emissions originated within the city. However, Thoothukudi has been a cause of concern. The study found that a major share (over 70%) of the total PM10, PM2.5, SO2, and NOX emissions originated within the city limits, owing to the presence of heavy industries.