Speed up pre-monsoon maintenance work, min Thangam Thennarasu tells Tangedco officials

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu instructed chief engineers, during a review meeting at Tangedco’s headquarters on Wednesday, to speed up the ongoing pre-monsoon maintenance works. He noted that 88% of the work has been completed so far.

The maintenance activities, which began on July 1, are crucial to ensuring uninterrupted power supply. As part of the efforts, 31,328 damaged poles have been replaced, 29,943 leaning poles repaired, and 15,841 new poles added to the power network.

The minister also reviewed the implementation of announcements made during the Assembly sessions. Out of 108 announcements, 28, including the provision of 1.50 lakh free agricultural power connections and the conversion of overhead power lines to underground cables in temple towns like Srivilliputhur, Srirangam and Suchindram, have been fulfilled.