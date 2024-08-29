This year, free Pongal dhoti, saree to be sourced only from power looms in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: Deviating from the convention of procuring Pongal sarees and dhotis from both handloom and power loom weavers, the state government has given the order for manufacturing the free Pongal clothes worth crores of rupees entirely to power loom weavers this year.

Normally, on an average, about 50 lakh dhotis and sarees will be sourced from handloom and pedal looms every year. Sources said the decision was taken considering the time and cost factors. In the first phase, the state government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the Pongal procurement.

Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, Principal Secretary of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department, in a G.O. issued on Tuesday said, “Based on the demands of the revenue department, target has been set to produce 1,77,64,476 sarees and 1,77,22,995 dhotis for the current year. Eligible beneficiaries and production target will be finalised soon.”

To compensate for the denial of Pongal order and to provide employment to handloom and pedal-loom weavers, the state government has decided to source dhotis and sarees for old age pension (OAP) beneficiaries entirely from handloom and pedal looms, sources said.

“Co-optex should procure dhoti and saree from handloom and pedal loom weavers and provide them to OAP beneficiaries,” the G.O. added.

B Kandavel, organising secretary, Tamil Nadu Federation of Power loom Associations, said, “About 1.73 crore dhotis and sarees were produced last year for Pongal. This year, the government has increased the number to 1.77 crore each.

Last year, one crore dhotis and 1.24 crore sarees were allotted to power looms and the rest were sourced from handlooms and pedal looms. This year, however, the entire production has been given to power looms. This will immensely benefit power looms. We thank the CM and ministers for this.”

“The government should speed up the process of fixing the procurement price of yarn. The distribution of yarn should also be expedited. Only if we start the production by September, we can finish it on time,” Kandavel said.

A senior official of the handloom and textiles department of Erode said, “The tender for procurement of yarn will be opened on Friday. Everything is likely to be finalised by the first week of September.”