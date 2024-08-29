Tiruchendur man attacked in Karnataka in alleged hate crime

THOOTHUKUDI: A 38-year-old driver, who was allegedly attacked by a group of Kannadigas at Thavanikarai village in Karnataka, was hospitalised at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital (TKMCH).

Sources said that Prabhu Solomon of Nalumavadi near Tiruchendur worked as a driver for a confectionery shop at Thavanikarai for the past six months.

On August 19, Prabhu was returning from the Pothu Road bazaar when two Kannadigas attempted to rob him. When Prabhu confronted them, the perpetrators called six of their friends, sources said. The victim’s relatives said all eight persons took Prabhu to a secluded place, disrobed him and assaulted him.

As he fell unconscious, they stole his wallet and phone. Prabhu later managed to reach a checkpost near Boothal Road and complained to police personnel, who allegedly called more locals to thrash him instead of acting against the assaulters.

Prabhu recalled that the policemen also tortured him using lathis through the night, and made him kneel for over three hours. Later, Prabhu reached his native and was admitted to the TKMCH. He suffered injuries to his eyes, and hearing impairment and also developed a clot in his lungs, his relatives said.

Speaking to media persons, Prabhu’s wife Nirmala Mary urged the state government to take action against the perpetrators and the Karnataka police who assaulted her husband. “While beating him up, the Kannadigas yelled at him for being Tamil and told him to remain in Tamil Nadu. The state government should initiate a probe and render justice to Prabhu,” she appealed.