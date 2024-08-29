Tiruchy airport retains third spot in ACI's passenger satisfaction index for second quarter of 2024

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy international airport has retained third position among 14 airports in the country recording an average annual passenger footfall of over 1.5 million, in the Airports Council International’s (ACI) passenger satisfaction index for the second quarter of calendar year 2024.

Goa International Airport topped the list brought out by the organisation of airport operators followed by Chennai international airport. With a rating of 4.91 points on 5 for the April-June period, Tiruchy airport retained third position in the list.

In the first quarter i.e. from January to March, Tiruchy airport had secured 4.85 points on 5. The ACI’s survey with 31 parameters is conducted among passengers on the day of their trip via the respective airport.

While sheets were initially handed out to the passengers to rate their satisfaction, it is now conducted digitally, airport officials said. Tiruchy airport Director G Gopalakrishnan pointed out that the rating was part of ACI's 'Airport Service Quality' (ASQ) survey, an “internationally established global benchmark” of passenger satisfaction in an airport.