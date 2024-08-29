VCK cadre’s attempt to reinstall flagpole sparks tensions in Kayathur

VILLUPURAM: Tensions escalated in Kayathur near Vikravandi after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) cadre attempted to install a flagpole, which was earlier removed by the revenue department as the piece of land belonged to a local temple. The incident led to a confrontation between the villagers and the party cadre, heightening friction until Tuesday night.

Sources said on August 17, the VCK cadre installed a flagpole to mark the birthday of their party president and MP Thol Thirumavalavan. The villagers objected to the flagpole mentioning it was a temple land, following which, officials from the revenue department, along with police protection, removed the flagpole on the same day, added sources.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, several VCK functionaries returned to the spot in an alleged attempt to reinstall the flagpole. Several villagers gathered at the spot to confront the action. The situation escalated when a villager, as a sign of protest, attempted to immolate himself. Police personnel, led by Additional Superintendent of Police V V Thirumal, intervened and thwarted the bid.

As the conflict persisted till the evening, police personnel were deployed in the village for security. Later, the residents decided to remove the flagpoles of all the political parties from the village. In response, several functionaries of the DMK and the PMK voluntarily removed their flagpoles. Following this, the VCK cadre removed their flagpole as well, leading to a relaxation of security in the village.