Fishers stage protest in Rameswaram as one still missing after boat capsizes

RAMANATHAPURAM: Demanding the state government to intensify the search for a fisherman, who went missing after their boat capsized at sea on Tuesday, fishermen and CITU cadres staged a protest in Rameswaram on Thursday.

Two fishermen, who swam to Katchatheevu and were rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy, reached India by flight on Thursday. While one fisherman remains missing, the body of another fisherman, Emerit, was recovered on Wednesday.

Even as the fisheries department has deployed a team for the search operations, a group of fishers associated with the CITU staged a protest outside the Token Centre.

Karunamoorthi of CITU alleged that the search team was acting negligently. Despite seeking permission and fuel to carry out search operations, the fisheries department has not provided any amenities, he alleged.

The CITU leader pressed the concerned department and the state government to take action to search for the missing fisherman and also sought compensation for the kin of the deceased fisherman.