Garlic prices soar to Rs 380 per kg in Tamil Nadu

DINDIGUL: The wholesale price of garlic in the district has surged to Rs 380 per kilogram, a significant increase from the Rs 250 per kg rate that had prevailed over the past two weeks. The sharp rise is attributed to a steep decline in arrivals from other districts, coupled with rain that have damaged standing crops.

"The arrival of garlic has dropped significantly from the hilly regions of Kodaikanal, Ooty, and other areas. However, rain and frequent flooding have also damaged the crops over the past two months. Due to low arrivals and unusual demand, the price has increased within two weeks. Just a few tonnes of garlic are left in the entire market, but the demand is high," Md Sadiq, a wholesaler, told TNIE.

Besides these two factors, the crop cycle is also affecting the supply. "Garlic (hill variety) is a 140-day crop, and normal garlic (small variety) is a 90-day crop. Garlic is planted from September to October in northern state, from August to November in southern states, and from March to April in the hills.

When there is heavy rain, the output of the harvest drops. Even arrivals from northern states have dropped significantly over the past two months. The prices will increase soon in the upcoming days and could touch more than Rs 400 per kilogram," M Manikandan, another wholesaler, said.

Meanwhile, the price of broad beans (Avarai) has also climbed to Rs 100 per kg in the wholesale markets of Dindigul and Madurai. Traders have attributed this increase to reduced arrivals, primarily due to persistent rain in the region.