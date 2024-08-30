Give time limit for finishing Madurai AIIMS: Madras HC to centre

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to file a report setting out a time limit within which the construction of AIIMS Madurai will be completed.

A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri was hearing a petition filed by RK Basker of Madurai. The petitioner stated that the union government had proposed to set up AIIMS in Tamil Nadu in 2015 and finalised Madurai as the location in 2018.

The union government is duty-bound to complete the construction of the same within a stipulated time. The hospital will benefit hundreds of persons if it is set up soon, the petitioner said, adding that through various court orders, the construction of AIIMS Madurai was directed to be completed soon.

The union government had declared that nine AIIMS will be established in 2014, including the one in Madurai. However, except in Madurai, AIIMS has been established at all other locations and are functional, the petitioner submitted.

Further, the petitioner submitted that no funds had been allocated for the construction of AIIMS Madurai in the 2024-25 Union Budget. Establishment of the AIIMS here at the earliest is necessary, the petitioner said, adding that people of the state have lost faith regarding the establishment of the hospital.

Hearing the arguments, the court issued the directions and adjourned the case.