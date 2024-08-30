Give time limit for finishing Madurai AIIMS: Madras HC to centre

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to file a report setting out a time limit within which the construction of AIIMS Madurai will be completed.
A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri was hearing a petition filed by RK Basker of Madurai. The petitioner stated that the union government had proposed to set up AIIMS in Tamil Nadu in 2015 and finalised Madurai as the location in 2018.
The union government is duty-bound to complete the construction of the same within a stipulated time. The hospital will benefit hundreds of persons if it is set up soon, the petitioner said, adding that through various court orders, the construction of AIIMS Madurai was directed to be completed soon.
The union government had declared that nine AIIMS will be established in 2014, including the one in Madurai. However, except in Madurai, AIIMS has been established at all other locations and are functional, the petitioner submitted.
Further, the petitioner submitted that no funds had been allocated for the construction of AIIMS Madurai in the 2024-25 Union Budget. Establishment of the AIIMS here at the earliest is necessary, the petitioner said, adding that people of the state have lost faith regarding the establishment of the hospital.
Hearing the arguments, the court issued the directions and adjourned the case.
AIADMK flays TNUSRB chairman appointment
Chennai: The legal wing secretary of AIADMK IS Inbadurai has moved a petition in the high court challenging the appointment of retired DGP Sunil Kumar as chairman of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board saying appointment of retired officers to the post is only an exception and not a rule, given the availability of serving officers in the rank of DGP. He alleged that the appointment was made without following the mandatory law laid down by the Supreme Court. Inbadurai said the retired officer was given the post as a quid pro quo for his affinitto Chief Minister MK Stalin.
HC reserves order on ex-IGP’s bail petition
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of on Thursday reserved orders in an anticipatory bail plea filed by former idol wing chief AG Ponn Manickavel in a case booked against him by the CBI. Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy was hearing the bail plea. According to the FIR, the CBI in Delhi, earlier this month, registered a case against him in compliance with a Madras HC order to conduct a preliminary inquiry based on allegations. Manickavel’s counsel said he had not foisted any cases. CBI’s counsel submitted that custodial interrogation is necessary in the case. The court reserved its order.