Naan Mudhalvan: Pvt colleges in Tamil Nadu may also offer courses

COIMBATORE: The state government will launch Finishing School Program (FSP) for unemployed youth to give them skill training, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) Managing Director J Innocent Divya said on Thursday.

Divya, who took part in a statewide conference on the Naan Mudhalvan initiatives with the heads of institutions at Bharathiar University, said based on requests from colleges, the government would consider extending the Mudhalvan courses to autonomous colleges.

Stating that the TNSDC has been regularly collecting feedback from students, institutions and industries, she said, “Industrialists expect students to have communication skills. Several industrialists said students hesitate to speak in English during interview due to lack of confidence and face rejection.

They prefer candidates who can speak at least basic English. We assessed students in some colleges and found that several students in the first year struggle to understand English. We will assess students from five universities in the state on their English speaking ability.

If students do not achieve basic English communication skills, the universities have to follow communicative English in the first year again. They cannot choose digital skills and domain-related skills,” she said.

Further, Divya said CM MK Stalin would soon launch the FSP for unemployed youths who have completed degree courses, Class 10 and 11.