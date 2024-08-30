NIT Tiruchy students protest against sexual harassment, warden apologises after intervention

TIRUCHY: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchy students have been protesting since Thursday night after a female student was allegedly sexually harassed by a WiFi technician in her hostel room. Sources said the incident occurred in one of the Opal girls' hostel when the contracted technician flashed the student and made lewd gestures.

One protesting student said that the affected student was studying in her room when the incident occurred. Left shaken, she had immediately reported the incident to college authorities, her friends and parents, with photographic evidence.

A complaint was filed with the Thiruverumbur all-women police station. The accused electrician, identified as Kathiravan, was arrested and lodged in Tiruchy central prison.

The students alleged that the college administration and hostel authorities mishandled the situation. The protest was started to hold the hostel warden accountable for the incident; the warden had blamed the victim for not being vigilant.

Following student protests, institute authorities, the district collector, and the superintendent of police of Tiruchy intervened; the warden apologised in front of the student body on Friday morning.

Students put forth additional demands to ensure safety inside the campus and ended their protest.