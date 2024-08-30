Pay ward at Madurai GRH receives overwhelming response, brings in Rs 80 lakh in one year

MADURAI: The pay ward facility at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) has received an overwhelming response and the facility reportedly earned over Rs 80 lakh for the past year.

Speaking to TNIE, GRH RMO Dr J Saravanan said, "Over 700 patients were admitted and received treatments in these rooms, which come under the pay ward facility. One must note that these pay wards were opened at the Salem government hospital.

Now, at GRH, 16 rooms of pay wards (eight rooms in trauma care block and eight rooms in super specialty block) have been opened and the response has been overwhelming. There are some conditions for the pay ward category and no special doctor or medical team is allocated.

But the doctor who is responsible for the patient will treat them alone, and other doctors will not be allowed. Most importantly, patients with chronic or complicated ailments will not be treated in these wards. Only patients with stable medical conditions will be allowed.

Yet, patients welcomed such a facility at the GRH since the room has air-conditioning facility with attached restroom, dual cots for patients and their attenders, a cupboard, television, sofa and other necessary amenities.

The charge is Rs 1,200 per day for single rooms and Rs 2,000 per day for deluxe rooms. The pay wards have earned over Rs 80 lakh from the date of inauguration, and the funds have been transferred to the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation."



Speaking to TNIE, Red Cross Society (Madurai division) Coordinator A Rajkumar said, “These rooms are mostly used by the middle-class. More importantly, it shows that patients are ready to pay for such facilities. We request the state government to reduce the tariff to `500 per day and also increase the beds in the pay wards."

The pay ward facility was inaugurated at the GRH by Health Minister M Subramanian at an estimated cost of Rs 1.2 crore in March 2023.