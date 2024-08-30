Roads around Valankulam Lake in Coimbatore lack safety

COIMBATORE: People who use the area around Valankulam Lake in Coimbatore for morning and evening walks alleged that the road behind the lake (northern bund) lacks safety measures and threatens them. They also claimed that the stretch does not have proper fencing or safety grills between the road and the lake.

K Prasoon, a regular user from Sivaram Nagar said, “While the northern bund road lacks safety measures in its design, the southern bund road (People’s Promenade) has been well-developed but lacks maintenance. Strangers occupy the bund, posing a threat to families and young couples.

The walking track, developed under the smart city project, covers the entire lake for around four kilometres, from a children’s play area near CMCH junction to Sungam junction. Due to its scenic lake view, many prefer it for morning and evening activities. However, lack of safety measures and maintenance makes it unsafe.”

He further said that many children use the play area and if someone crosses the path or accesses the edge, it could be trouble for everyone. At the entrance (near Sungam junction), there is no gap between the walking track and the water storage area, and the area has been designed with metal pillars but without any fencing. Hence, the corporation officials should modify their design elements and install protective fencing across the lake bund to prevent accidents.