Roads around Valankulam Lake in Coimbatore lack safety

COIMBATORE: People who use the area around Valankulam Lake in Coimbatore for morning and evening walks alleged that the road behind the lake (northern bund) lacks safety measures and threatens them. They also claimed that the stretch does not have proper fencing or safety grills between the road and the lake.
K Prasoon, a regular user from Sivaram Nagar said, “While the northern bund road lacks safety measures in its design, the southern bund road (People’s Promenade) has been well-developed but lacks maintenance. Strangers occupy the bund, posing a threat to families and young couples.
The walking track, developed under the smart city project, covers the entire lake for around four kilometres, from a children’s play area near CMCH junction to Sungam junction. Due to its scenic lake view, many prefer it for morning and evening activities. However, lack of safety measures and maintenance makes it unsafe.”
He further said that many children use the play area and if someone crosses the path or accesses the edge, it could be trouble for everyone. At the entrance (near Sungam junction), there is no gap between the walking track and the water storage area, and the area has been designed with metal pillars but without any fencing. Hence, the corporation officials should modify their design elements and install protective fencing across the lake bund to prevent accidents.
Similarly, the southern bund, where the people’s promenade has been constructed, was once acclaimed for providing a space for people to enjoy the ecology, green space, and view of the lake. However, it has been left unmaintained, and strangers have been occupying the stretch.
There are also complaints of miscreants consuming alcohol around the lake and being a nuisance to visitors. Trees and shrubs planted along the promenades have grown precariously and occupied the walking tracks, becoming a shelter for such miscreants. Hence, walkers have demanded that officials should take steps to litter, place more bins, penalise those who litter, and clear the bushes to maintain the beauty of the lake and keep it safe for visitors.
Additionally, it was also said that the gates on the northern bund that connects the streets from Tiruchy Road are often left open and unmonitored, allowing unauthorised access to the area. People also suggested that private security guards should properly monitor this area.
In response to these concerns, an executive engineer rank officer from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, who monitors the lake under the smart city project, assured that a private firm permitted to oversee the operation and maintenance of seven lakes would clear the bushes and shrubs.
When asked about the design flaws, the officer said that it is monitored by another officer.