Tamil Nadu govt inks pact with Nokia, PayPal, Microchip during CM Stalin's visit to San Francisco

Stalin, who is leading a high-level official delegation to the USA, as part of an ambitious goal to transform the state into a USD one trillion economy by 2030, participated in a meeting with potential investors in San Francisco on Thursday.

MoUs with Applied Materials, represented by Prabu Raja and Satheesh Kuppurao, for an Advanced AI-Enabled Technology Development Centre for Semiconductor Manufacturing & Equipment to be set up at Taramani, Chennai, generating 500 jobs.

The government also inked pact with Yield Engineering Systems, represented by Ramakanth Alapati and Prabhat Mishra, for a product development & manufacturing facility for semiconductor equipment to be set up at Sulur, Coimbatore, at a cost of Rs 150 crore generating 300 jobs and with PayPal, represented by Srini Venkatesan and Zi-Yang David Fan, for an Advanced Development Centre focused on AI, to be set up at Chennai, generating 1,000 jobs, the Industries Minister said in a series of posts.

The chief minister would address the Tamil community on August 31, and hold discussions with representatives from the US-based companies at Chicago on September 2, and urge them to invest in Tamil Nadu.

During his trip, he would meet the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies.

He will return to Chennai on September 14.