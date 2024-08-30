TNTEU changes BEd test paper at 11th hour after leak; registrar ousted

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Education University (TNTEU) changed the question paper for the fourth-semester Bachelor in Education (BEd) exam at the last minute on Thursday after the question paper got leaked.

After the authorities got information about the question paper leak for the subject, ‘creating an inclusive school’, on Wednesday evening, they sent another question paper online to all the exam centres and managed to conduct the exam as per schedule on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the university issued a notification late on Wednesday relieving Registrar (in-charge) N Ramakrishnan from the post with effect from August 23.

The exam centres got a circular from the controller of exam stating that they should download the new question paper only at 9.15 am and print it. They were also instructed not to open the envelope containing the ‘leaked’ question paper sent by the university. The incident brought to focus the issues face by the university which has been functioning without a vice-chancellor for the last two years.

Higher education department wants to downplay incident, says faculty

Around 700 colleges, including government, government-aided, and private ones, are affiliated to the TNTEU. “The question paper leak speaks volumes about the issues at the university,” said K Sridhar, a student.