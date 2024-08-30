TNTEU changes BEd test paper at 11th hour after leak; registrar ousted

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Education University (TNTEU) changed the question paper for the fourth-semester Bachelor in Education (BEd) exam at the last minute on Thursday after the question paper got leaked.
After the authorities got information about the question paper leak for the subject, ‘creating an inclusive school’, on Wednesday evening, they sent another question paper online to all the exam centres and managed to conduct the exam as per schedule on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the university issued a notification late on Wednesday relieving Registrar (in-charge) N Ramakrishnan from the post with effect from August 23.
The exam centres got a circular from the controller of exam stating that they should download the new question paper only at 9.15 am and print it. They were also instructed not to open the envelope containing the ‘leaked’ question paper sent by the university. The incident brought to focus the issues face by the university which has been functioning without a vice-chancellor for the last two years.
Higher education department wants to downplay incident, says faculty
Around 700 colleges, including government, government-aided, and private ones, are affiliated to the TNTEU. “The question paper leak speaks volumes about the issues at the university,” said K Sridhar, a student.
A V Manjupriya, a second-year B.Ed student of a private college, said, “I was doubtful whether the exam would be conducted. But the exam was conducted and the questions were quite easy.”
Speaking to TNIE, controller of exam (in-charge) P Ganeshan said they are inquiring about the paper leak. “We will file a formal police complaint on the issue on Friday,” he said. Ten flying squads were formed to make surprise inspections at the exam centres on Thursday, he said.
Incidentally, the university issued a notification on Wednesday relieving N Ramakrishnan, who was registrar (in-charge) of the university, with effect from August 23 and appointed K Rajasekaran in his place from August 28. While officials refused to comment on the reason for the change, university sources said Ramakrishnan was removed after the higher education department came to know about the question paper leakage.
“The circular related to the appointment of the new registrar in charge was issued only on August 28. The higher education department wants to downplay the entire incident. Hence, the relieving date is mentioned as August 23,” said a faculty member of the university.
