Two Indian fishers sentenced to jail in SL for violating IMBL, seven released

MADURAI: A Sri Lankan court sentenced two fishermen, including a boat driver and a second-time IMBL violator, to jail on Thursday. The court also ordered the release of seven fishermen, who were later handed over to the Indian Embassy officials.

On July 23, the Sri Lankan Navy caught two fishing boats and arrested nine Indian fishermen from Rameswaram for alleged violation of the IMBL near Delft Island. The arrested fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for further legal proceedings. After over a month of legal custody, the fishermen were produced before a Lankan court on Thursday.

Judge Nalini Subashkaran released seven fishermen under the condition of not violating the IMBL in the future. Sahaya Robert (49) of Rameswaram, the driver of the first boat, was sentenced to one year imprisonment, while the second boat’s driver, Harikrishnan (50) of Rameswaram, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment as he was caught violating the IMBL for second time.

They were sent back to prison on Thursday. Meanwhile, fishermen’s associations condemned the continuous action of jailing Indian fishermen. Considering the welfare of the fishermen, the union government should take immediate action to secure the release of jailed Indian fishers in Sri Lanka, they said.

Fisherfolk stages protest as one man still missing at sea

Demanding the state government to intensify the search for a fisherman, who went missing after their boat capsized at sea on Tuesday, fishermen and CITU cadre staged a protest in Rameswaram. Two fishermen, who swam to Katchatheevu and were rescued by SL Navy, reached India by flight on Thursday. While one remains missing, the body of another was recovered on Wednesday.