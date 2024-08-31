Ammonia gas leak at pvt chemical plant kills one, injures 4 in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: A youth was killed and four others were grievously injured in a suspected ammonia gas leak incident in a unit of the Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited on Friday. The deceased was identified as Hariharan (24) of Manjalneerkayal near Pazhaiyakayal, and the injured are Dhanaraj, Vishnu, Marimuthu and Hari Baskar, natives of the district.

According to sources, the three plants of TAC (Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals) were shut down on Friday for maintenance works. The gas leak occurred when fellow workers, employed on contract basis, were undertaking repair and maintenance works. While Hariharan died on the spot, four others suffered breathlessness and collapsed. The injured were rushed to a private hospital by the plant authorities, and the deceased’s body was shifted to Thoothukudi medical college for autopsy.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited, located on the harbour construction road, manufactures soda ash, ammonium chloride fertilizer, ammonium chloride, and sodium bicarbonate. Following the incident, Thoothukudi SP Albert John visited the plant and conducted inquiry.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased refused to receive his body demanding action against the plant authorities, and a solatium of `1 crore. They also resorted to protest under the aegis of CITU district secretary Petchimuthu, alleging that plant officials did not provide adequate safety gear to Hariharan, when he was fixing glitches in the ammonia tank. Thoothukudi town assistant superintendent of police Kelkar Subramanian held talks with Hariharan’s relatives, sources said.