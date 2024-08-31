Illegal explosives at quarries shake TN's Kavalkinaru, Vadakkankulam locals

TIRUNELVENI: The cracks near the foundation of her two-storey house in Kavalkinaru have shaken S Menaha and her family members, as they live in constant fear that their house may collapse any time. Menaha is among the many residents of Kavalkinaru and Vadakkankulam panchayats, who have raised their voices against the illegal use of high-powered explosives by stone quarry authorities in their areas, leading to cracks on the houses.

Urging action against one S Stanley Raja, who operates a stone quarry in their area, the residents appealed to District Collector Dr KP Karthikeyan.

“The quarry authorities use explosives to mine stones twice a day, usually in the afternoon. Whenever a blast occurs, our hoses shake, and we feel like we’re experiencing an earthquake,” said Menaha.

P Sarathi and his wife, residents of Vadakkankulam panchayat, said the vessels in their house vibrate during the blasting operations. “The smell from the explosives reaches our homes, and we sometimes feel that our house is being lifted off the ground. Although it has only been five years since I built the house, the blasts at the quarries have caused cracks on the walls,” said Sarathi, adding that his verbal complaints to the local body representatives have gone in vain.

Ponnudurai and Jasmin, residents of the village, showed this reporter the cracks on their walls.

During the grama sabha meeting on August 15 in Kavalkinaru, the residents and local body members, led by panchayat president S Indira, passed a resolution demanding closure of this quarry. The resolution blamed the quarry authorities for allegedly mining minerals over the permitted limit.

Quarry defies Collector's warning

Speaking to TNIE, NTK's environmental wing functionary X Christopher demanded that the district administration immediately prevent the quarry authorities from using high-power explosives. "The district collector recently warned the quarries against transporting minerals using heavy vehicles with more than 10 wheels. However, Raja's quarry continues to defy this warning. I filed a complaint with the district administration and the police, with photos showing vehicles with more than 10 wheels in use. However, no action was taken. The district administration, police and the mines department should deploy their officials on the field and seize such vehicles and seal the violating quarries," he demanded.

Quarry was closed and fined for violation in 2022

Raja's quarry was among nearly 50 quarries shut by the district administration for allegedly mining minerals over the permitted limit in 2022. Then Cheranmahadevi Sub-collector CA Rishab, who conducted a survey at the quarry, stated in his report that the quarry authorities mined 5,69,470 cubic-metres of rough stone and 24,804 cubic metres of gravel beyond the permitted limit. Rishab had also said the quarry authorities mined minerals on government land and unlicensed private land. A penalty of `28.9 crore was imposed on Raja’s quarry. However, then Commissioner of Geology and Mining J Jayakanthan reduced the fine amount to `2.63 crore, rejecting a portion of Rishab’s findings. Jayakanthan also allowed the quarry to pay the reduced penalty in different installments and extended the licence period for five more months. Arappor Iyakkam convener Jayaram Venkatesan filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on February 22, 2024, leveling corruption charges against Jayakanthan and the stone quarries.

Violating vehicles will be impounded

When contacted by TNIE, Raja denied the use of high-power explosives and heavy vehicles with more than 10 wheels. "We stopped giving loads to such vehicles after the collector's instruction. Also, I did not receive any complaints about the cracks on the house walls," he said. Collector Karthikeyan said it would take at least five to seven days for due processes to be followed for the issuance of notices to the erring quarries, based on the complaints. "Also, we have to give statutory time for them to reply. Else, it will be a knee-jerk reaction and the proceedings may be quashed in courts. If vehicles are seized on road during the inspections by the officials, they will be impounded," he added.