Madras High Court concerned over acquittals in money laundering cases

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has raised concern over the increasing trend of those involved in money laundering cases escaping conviction under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by getting their predicate offence FIR quashed on technical grounds.
Hearing a quash petition, a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam observed the recent trend among the litigants to escape the clutches of PMLA proceedings by challenging the scheduled offence FIR filed by another agency, saying, “On certain technical grounds if it is quashed, they are seeking exoneration from the proceedings initiated (by the ED) under PMLA.”
The bench remarked that the “legal principles” cannot be applied “bluntly dehors the facts” placed before the court.
“The distinction of quashing of FIR on technical grounds cannot be compared with quashing or discharging on merits. In this regard, a large analysis is required with reference to the legal principles settled by the Supreme Court of India,” the bench stated.
It said the PMLA proceedings cannot be quashed in a blanket manner if the predicate offence is quashed.
The observations and comments were made on a petition filed by Sunil Khetpalia and Manish Parmer, directors of KLP Projects Private Limited engaged in housing constructions, to quash an ECIR filed by the Enforcement Directorate.
They sought to quash an ECIR registered in February 2024 based on an FIR lodged by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) over their company’s alleged payoffs of `50 crore to politicians and government officials for a construction project on Perambur Barracks Road.
They contended that the DVAC had erroneously named them in the FIR only on the basis of a statement of another promoter T Udayakumar of Landmark Housing Projects Private Limited and without taking into account the fact that an interim settlement board of the income tax had considered the said amount as “incidental expenses”.
Guv yet to grant sanction to prosecute ex-min: TN
Chennai: The state government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that the Governor is yet to grant prosecution sanction against former minister MR Vijayabaskar in a disproportionate assets (DA) case filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC). Hearing an anticipatory bail petition filed by AIADMK leader’s brother MR Sekar on a land grabbing case, Government advocate KMD Muhilan made the submission before Justice G Jayachandran who wanted to know the status of the DA case. The judge dismissed the anticipatory bail application.
Pleas challenging poll win: MPs ordered to reply
Chennai: Justice G Jayachandran ordered two MPs – Dayanidhi Maran (DMK) and Robert Bruce (Congress), representing the Central Chennai and Tirunelveli constituencies, respectively – to reply to the petitions challenging their LS poll victory. Advocate ML Ravi petitioned alleging Dayanidhi violated poll code by advertising on newspaper on election day and exceeded the poll expenditure limit. The judge ordered Robert to reply to petition filed by Nainar Nagendran alleging that the MP and his wife did not disclose certain property details.