Mouse found in ‘masala vadai’: Karur man hospitalised, officials seal shop

KARUR: A 33-year-old man’s visit to a tea shop in Kulithalai of the district on Friday ended up in his hospitalisation as a dead mouse was discovered in the masala vadai he bought and consumed. His health condition is stable, the police said.

Around noon on Friday, R Karthi of Mariyamman Temple Street in Kulithalai, who is an electrician, visited the tea shop at Kadambar Koil owned by Babu. He bought a bonda and masala vadai each from the shop. He began to consume the vadai first. Halfway through it, to his shock, he spotted the dead mouse, the police said.

Irked by the shop owner not responding properly to his queries, Karthi filmed the dead mouse in the snack and posted it on social media, which went viral, the police added.

On information, the Kulithalai police along with municipality officials headed to the tea shop. After inquiries, the officials sealed the five-year-old shop. Karthi was admitted to the government hospital in Kulithalai.