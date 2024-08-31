Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram says Tiruchy does not need Metro, sparks row

TIRUCHY: Congress’s Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram’s reply to a social media post, based on a TNIE report on the Tiruchy Metro project, has put several party leaders and others in the INDIA bloc in a spot. A TNIE report that appeared in these columns in the edition dated August 29, 2024, brought out details of the status of the plan for a metro rail in Tiruchy city.

Replying to an RTI by the daily, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) informed that a detailed feasibility report (DFR) on the project has been prepared and that it was under the consideration of the state government. The DFR pegged the project estimate cost at Rs 10,917.64 crore.

The details have since been widely shared by others on social media platforms. To one such post on platform X, MP Karti Chidambaram recently replied that Tiruchy does not need a metro project, drawing widespread criticism. “We need to end these grand unthinking projects.

Focus on the basics," read the MP’s post on X. To this, a senior DMK leader said, "There was no need for the Sivaganga MP to comment on a project in Tiruchy. The metro project will encourage more people to avoid commuting in their personal vehicles, reducing pollution and traffic congestion.

Similarly, his comment on the focus on basics was totally unnecessary. DMK is focused on improving basic infrastructure. We will raise our dissent in the next party meeting." Meanwhile, a popular Congress leader on the MP’s post said, "It may be his personal opinion. I am sure that Congress workers in Tiruchy don't share such a view.