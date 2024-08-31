Trips to cost more as toll at 25 plazas across TN to go up from September 1

CHENNAI: From September 1, vehicle users have to pay more fees at 25 toll plazas on national highways across the state.

It has increased by 2.55% over the base rate, calculated based on the wholesale price index and other factors. Consequently, the per kilometre fee for cars will increase from the present Rs 1.433 to Rs 1.466, leading to an increase of Rs 5 to Rs 10 per vehicle. Fees for other types of vehicles will increase by Rs 10 to Rs 30, depending on the vehicle category. Monthly passes will also see an increase of Rs 30 to Rs 50.

The revised fees will be imposed at toll plazas in Vikravandi (Tindivanam-Ulundurpet), Kodai Road (Dindigul bypass - Samayanallur), Manavasi (Trichy-Karur), Mettupatti (Salem-Ulundurpet), Morattandi (Puducherry-Tindivanam), among others.

As of August 1, the state has 67 toll plazas. While more than 40 toll plazas revise their fees annually on April 1, rest of them will undergo revision on September 1, in accordance with the National Highways (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules of 2008.