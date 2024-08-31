Trips to cost more as toll at 25 plazas across TN to go up from September 1

CHENNAI: From September 1, vehicle users have to pay more fees at 25 toll plazas on national highways across the state.
It has increased by 2.55% over the base rate, calculated based on the wholesale price index and other factors. Consequently, the per kilometre fee for cars will increase from the present Rs 1.433 to Rs 1.466, leading to an increase of Rs 5 to Rs 10 per vehicle. Fees for other types of vehicles will increase by Rs 10 to Rs 30, depending on the vehicle category. Monthly passes will also see an increase of Rs 30 to Rs 50.
The revised fees will be imposed at toll plazas in Vikravandi (Tindivanam-Ulundurpet), Kodai Road (Dindigul bypass - Samayanallur), Manavasi (Trichy-Karur), Mettupatti (Salem-Ulundurpet), Morattandi (Puducherry-Tindivanam), among others.
As of August 1, the state has 67 toll plazas. While more than 40 toll plazas revise their fees annually on April 1, rest of them will undergo revision on September 1, in accordance with the National Highways (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules of 2008.
Trucks travelling from Coimbatore to Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, and other southern or delta districts via Salem will face an additional toll fee of Rs 200 to 300 per trip. The fee hike is also likely to cause the prices of essential commodities to rise.
Despite the base rate increase being only 2.55%, toll collections in the state are expected to rise by over 10% due to the growing number of trips and the increasing number of private and commercial vehicles. Official sources from NHAI said toll collections from private vehicles also have seen a significant rise during holidays and festivals in recent years.
According to data presented in the Parliament last month, the state’s annual toll earnings during the 2020-21 Covid-19 lockdown were Rs 2,288.13 crore. After the implementation of mandatory toll collection through Fastag, revenues increased across the state, reaching Rs 2,649.35 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 3,758.23 crore the following year, marking a 41% growth. In 2023-24, toll earnings increased by 10.6%, amounting to Rs 4,157.96 crore.
In addition to privately funded highways, roads developed with public funds also undergo monthly fee revisions. There are 30 toll plazas on public-funded highways in the state.