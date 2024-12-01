CM Stalin reviews relief work; Amma canteens serve free food

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Saturday inspected the relief works under way and the preparatory arrangements in Chennai and nearby districts.

The CM said food was served free of cost to the people at the 386 Amma canteens in Chennai on Saturday. A total of 18 teams of SDRF have been deputed to Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Villupuram. In Chennai, three teams have been stationed.

Talking to reporters, CM said since heavy rain is expected on Saturday night too, the collectors have been directed to carry out full-fledged relief activities.

The chief minister also interacted with the people who have been sheltered in relief camps in Thirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu via video conference.

Later, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said in Chennai alone 10,000 people are on the field to carry out rain-related works while 25,000 have been engaged in rain works in five districts where heavy rain forecast has been made.

Ramachandran also said food is being supplied to the people in the relief camps, and the government is also making arrangements to serve food to the people at their homes, if needed.