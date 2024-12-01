Cyclone Fengal: 1,153 stationed in Villupuram relief centres as landfall disrupts normal life

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram district recorded an average rainfall of 4.37 cm on Saturday and 1,153 people have been shifted to relief camps.

Marakanam, where the landfall took place, received the highest rainfall at 8.4 cm, followed by Vanur with 7.9 cm. Heavy wind and rain since the landfall near Marakanam on Saturday disrupted normal life.

Sources said electricity was cut off since morning, and full restoration is expected only by Sunday as power lines and poles have fallen in several areas. Power outage has been reported in Tindivanam and nearby villages since Saturday evening.

Rain and wind subsided briefly around 9.30 pm in Marakanam, providing temporary relief to residents.Villupuram Collector C Palani and officials are camping in Marakanam to monitor the situation. “We have rescued 1,153 people from cyclone-hit areas. They have been accommodated in relief centres in Marakanam, Tindivanam, and Vikrawandi taluks,” said a district administration official.