Cyclone Fengal: Power outages hit Chennai, special teams formed to ensure quick response

CHENNAI: Many places in Chennai, particularly areas on the outskirts, and nearby districts experienced power outage. Some areas like Medavakkam, Urapakkam, Red Hills, and Minjur reported power outage since morning.

Many people took to social media to highlight the issue. A senior official informed TNIE that power has been cut off deliberately in many areas as a precautionary measure.

Special teams have been formed to identify vulnerable areas, the official added.

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Saturday visited Minnagam, the consumer call centre, to review the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB).

The minister assessed the readiness of the board to ensure quick response to complaints during the cyclone. He said, “Special teams headed by executive engineers have been formed and around 10,000 personnel are ready to work 24 hours a day in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore and Villupuram.”

He ensured that all necessary equipment are ready, and in case of any outage, hospitals, government offices will be dealt with on priority.