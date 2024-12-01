Cyclone Fengal: Water level in Chembarambakkam reservoir surges 10-fold in 10 hours

CHENNAI: The water level in Chembarambakkam reservoir, a key drinking water source for Chennai, sharply increased on Saturday due to the impact of rainfall brought by Cyclone Fengal.

By 8pm, the inflow to the reservoir was almost up 10-fold in 10 hours from 479 cusecs to 5,610 cusecs.

A senior official from the Water Resources Department (WRD) told TNIE, “There are no plans to open the surplus shutters as the reservoir still has enough storage capacity. As of now, Chembarambakkam holds 2.368 tmcft of water out of its total capacity of 3.645 tmcft.”

He further clarified, “The reservoir has a storage capacity of 24 feet, and the current water level stands at 19.31 feet as of 4 pm. According to guidelines, we can safely store water up to 21 feet, so the current level is within the safe zone. We are monitoring the situation continuously.”

Future decisions will depend on rainfall in the catchment areas and further inflows into the reservoir, the official added.

On Saturday evening, Kancheepuram district monitoring officer KS Kandasamy and collector Kalaiselvi Mohan inspected the reservoir. Speaking to reporters, Kandasamy said the situation was safe as the water level has reached only two-third of the reservoir’s capacity. He added that even if the rainfall, and consequently the inflow, continued consistently for another 24 hours with the same intensity, there won’t be any problem.