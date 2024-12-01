DMK slams AIADMK's Palaniswami for 'false charges' on law, order due to personal enmity

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is wrongly attributing crimes committed on personal motives and murders for gain as examples of deterioration of law and order, said DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi on Saturday.

In a statement, Bharathi said that unable to contain the intra-party wranglings within the AIADMK and to fine parties for forging an alliance for the 2026 Assembly elections, Palaniswami has been unleashing false charges against the DMK government. Even after several clarifications, Palaniswami has been reiterating falsehoods as charges, he said. The DMK leader further said that seven special teams have been formed to nab the culprits in the murder of three persons in Tiruppur district and the murderers would be arrested very soon.

He added that even after the Melur people withdrew their protests following a categorical stand taken by the chief minister against allowing tungsten mining in Madurai district, Palaniswami announced his party’s ‘support’ for protests for the tungsten mining issue.