Facilities at Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple 'ill-suited', says visitors

ARIYUR: The upkeep of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in the district leaves much to be desired. Currently, "poor maintenance" and "inadequate facilities" have marred this Unesco World Heritage site and protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), upsetting visitors and local residents.

Built by emperor Rajendra Chola I (1012 CE-1044 CE) to commemorate his victorious expedition in the Gangetic plains, the Brihadeeswarar temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram is a masterpiece of Chola architecture and a revered site among devotees. Following its kumbabhishekam in 2017 after a gap of about 85 years, the temple has seen a steady increase in footfall, now averaging 2,000 visitors per day.

Inadequate lighting, however, leaves the temple shrouded in darkness after 6 pm, deterring visitors in the evening. Basic amenities, including potable water supply and toilets, are also woefully inadequate. Despite repeatedly raising them with the authorities concerned, little change has happened, complained residents. On Friday, a senior official of the India Tourism Development Corporation Limited along with ASI officials inspected the temple complex for providing sufficient lighting.