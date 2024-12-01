Facilities at Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple 'ill-suited', says visitors

ARIYUR: The upkeep of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in the district leaves much to be desired. Currently, "poor maintenance" and "inadequate facilities" have marred this Unesco World Heritage site and protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), upsetting visitors and local residents.
Built by emperor Rajendra Chola I (1012 CE-1044 CE) to commemorate his victorious expedition in the Gangetic plains, the Brihadeeswarar temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram is a masterpiece of Chola architecture and a revered site among devotees. Following its kumbabhishekam in 2017 after a gap of about 85 years, the temple has seen a steady increase in footfall, now averaging 2,000 visitors per day.
Inadequate lighting, however, leaves the temple shrouded in darkness after 6 pm, deterring visitors in the evening. Basic amenities, including potable water supply and toilets, are also woefully inadequate. Despite repeatedly raising them with the authorities concerned, little change has happened, complained residents. On Friday, a senior official of the India Tourism Development Corporation Limited along with ASI officials inspected the temple complex for providing sufficient lighting.
“Among the four Unesco World Heritage Sites in Tamil Nadu, this one is the most poorly maintained,” said R Komagan, founder of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Development Council Trust. “Unlike the Darasuram temple in Kumbakonam and the Big Temple, Gangaikonda Cholapuram lacks floodlights. Further, overgrown foliage within the temple premises poses safety risks like attracting snakes and insects.”
Komagan also said that chemical washing of the temple - a crucial process for preserving its structural integrity - has not been taken up since 2004. “This makes the temple appear like a neglected village shrine rather than a world heritage monument,” he added.
Mentioning a cafeteria, set up within the temple complex, about two years ago yet to turn operational, Komagan also raised concerns over the monument’s upkeep by pointing to thousands of bricks, said to be meant for civic works, dumped mindlessly on the premises.
Visitors echoed similar concerns. S Ragavan from Perambalur said, “The toilets, installed about two years ago, are not all made operational citing staff shortage. The lone provision for potable water supply is out of sight, especially for senior citizens. The temple lacks information boards detailing its history as well.”
When contacted, an ASI official with the Tiruchy circle told TNIE, “The temple has adequate lighting, except at the rear, and steps are being taken to improve illumination similar to how it is at the Thanjavur temple. As for the garden it is maintained daily, and we performed chemical washing at the required spots during the kumbabhishekam. A tender will soon be floated to operationalise the cafeteria and the bricks have been shifted to a designated spot near our office.”
The official also clarified that the toilets are functional and that efforts are underway to improve potable water supply. “The local civic body’s cooperation in providing potable water, however, is limited, which hinders our efforts,” the official claimed.
With the tourist footfall expected to touch 30,000 on New Year’s Day, local residents hope the authorities concerned will act on the issues and ensure a better experience for visitors.