Grape farmers in TN's Theni face losses as rain disrupts flowering and yield

THENI: Continuous rain over the past two months, coupled with weather changes, has caused distress to grape farmers in Theni. With flowers failing to mature and turn into fruit, the price of grapes has dropped from Rs 60 per kg to Rs 15.

Theni is a major producer of the Muscat Hamburg variety of grapes, also known as panneer thiratchai, a GI-tagged variety that is extremely popular among farmers because of its quick growth and yield cycle. Unlike many other varieties, the panneer thiratchai is available throughout the year, and the region’s soil and water enhance its sweetness.

However, the grape variety’s yield has taken a drastic hit owing to rain and other climatic factors.

Speaking to TNIE, Periyar Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association president and Kaamayam Thiratchai Vivasayigal Sangam coordinator Pon Katchi Kannan said over 300 farmers in Cumbum Valley cultivate panneer thiratchai on nearly 5,000 acres. “While it is blooming season currently, few flowers have matured into fruits due to continuous rain. Flowers fail to pollinate and the crop is largely affected by downy mildew, powdery mildew and grey mould. Although farmers generally harvest around 6 tonnes per acre, the yield has reduced to a tonne per acre. The cost of production remains unchanged and farmers spend Rs 2 lakh per acre," he pointed out.

Kannan urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide a minimum support price of Rs 50 per kg to prevent loss and also sought compensation for this year.

Speaking to TNIE, Odaipatti Grapes Farmers Producers group director S Kalanidhi said climate plays a pivotal role in grape cultivation and dry, sunny weather is suitable. “Unprecedented weather and fungal infection cause discolouring and cracks and the fruits begin to rot. The Grapes Research Centre in the district does not provide predictions or warnings to the farmers. Farmers must make note of the climatic changes and act accordingly,” he said.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Department R Nirmala told TNIE, “Farmers have been asked to insure their crop with the Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC) to prevent loss due to climate change. Many farmers in Chinnamanur have insured their crops. AIC has given an additional week for farmers to avail insurance. Meanwhile, we will inspect the crop and recommend the department to provide aid for the losses.”