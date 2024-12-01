Krishnagiri district official reviews cyclone preparedness, government schemes

KRISHNAGIRI: The district monitoring officer Shilpa Prabhakar Satish reviewed government schemes and preparatory works ahead of Cyclone Fengal at the district collectorate on Saturday.

The officer directed the district administration to identify and take necessary steps in vulnerable areas usually affected by monsoons. Basic amenities like food, drinking water, and healthcare should be provided at camps, she said. Medical camps and water chlorination must be done in vulnerable areas. Bunds in waterbodies should be strengthened to prevent any breaches and encroachments at water channels should be removed, she added.

She further said appropriate steps and timely responses should be given to petitions received under the ‘Mudhalvarin Mugavari’ scheme. Steps need to be taken to ensure more beneficiaries are registered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme by raising awareness.

“Police cases should be registered to prevent child marriage with support from social welfare and child protection departments. Further, awareness programmes against child marriage must be conducted at schools and colleges,” said Shilpa Prabhakar. Collector KM Sarayu, SP P Thangadurai and other officials took part.