Migratory Harriers skip Thamirabarani basin as infrastructural growth ruins habitat

THOOTHUKUDI: The arrival of migratory Harriers, the raptor birds, to Thamirabarani river basin has witnessed a gradual decline due to the destruction of their habitats in the grasslands of the river basin. According to researchers associated with the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), the development of housing plots in the grasslands, industries, windmills and increasing stone quarries have adversely affected the birds' habitat in the basin.

Harriers, which are ground roosting birds hailing from Eurasian countries, visit the grasslands of Vagaikulam, Peroorani, Vallanadu and Vanchi Maniyachi in Thoothukudi, Koonthankulam, Vijayanarayanam and Paruthipadu in Nanguneri, and Samugarangapuram in Radhapuram region during the migratory season (September and March). Though there are 16 different Harrier species, only three species — Montagu's harrier (circus pygargus), pallid harrier (circus macrourus) and Eurasian marsh harrier (circus aeruginosus) — visit the southern parts of Tamil Nadu.

According to ATREE researchers, these raptors prey on grasshoppers, birds, and rodents; whereas jungle cats, small indian foxes and dogs are their major predators. The typical character of the Harriers is to wait nearly 100m away from the roosting site to check for any disturbance before they roost, said M Mathivanan, coordinator, ATREE.

Speaking to TNIE, ATREE research associate A Saravanan said that the developing housing plots on grasslands, industries, windmills and the increasing stone quarries have adversely affected the birds' habitat. "We could not find large roosts of Harriers at the Paruthipadu grassland after eucalyptus trees were cultivated in the landscape," he said.