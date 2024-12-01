Postgraduate trainee doctor arrested for placing camera inside nurses' toilet at Coimbatore hospital

COIMBATORE: Pollachi Police arrested a 33-year-old differently abled PG trainee doctor working in the Pollachi GH on Saturday for allegedly placing a pen camera inside the women's nurses' toilet. \

The arrested has been identified as Venkatesh, a native of Panamarathupatti near Uthangarai, Krishnagiri. He is studying third-year MS Ortho at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and chose the Pollachi GH for 3-month training.

The incident came to light on Thursday afternoon when a nurse noticed the pen camera wrapped in a rubber band, and placed in the toilet cleaning brush and informed Medical Superintendent A Raja. He directed the hospital RMO Marimuthu, and Venkatesh to check the toilet.

As soon as the two went inside, Venkatesh took the camera and removed the memory card from it, police said and kept it with him. Meanwhile, Superintendent Raja complained to Pollachi East police station and reached the hospital for inquiry.

“We started inquiry suspecting Venkatesh, as he had straightaway removed the camera and memory card and kept it with him. Venkatesh said he bought the pen camera online ten days ago. We have seized the mobile phone and memory card from him,” a police officer said. After holding an inquiry with Venkatesh for two days, police arrested him under Sections 77 BNS &67 IT Act.