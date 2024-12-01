Puducherry faces power outages, waterlogging as Cyclone Fengal causes heavy rain

PUDUCHERRY: As cyclone landfall triggered intense rainfall, several areas across Puducherry suffered power outage.

Tree branches got snapped in various places, and personnel from the fire and public works departments were deployed to clear the debris. Low-lying areas saw water stagnation, and traffic was diverted temporarily at Kalapet on East Coast Road, as the stretch got inundated. The Puducherry region recorded an average rainfall of 10.4 cm.

Electricity-related issues occurred in several locations, including a transformer fire due to a short circuit at Vellalar Street, a power line breakdown at AFT Road in Mudaliarpet, and electricity leakage at Anna Salai. Workers promptly addressed these issues.

Sea waves rose significantly, prompting authorities to close schools and colleges as a precautionary measure. Public shelters, including schools, anganwadi centres, and marriage halls, have been prepared for residents from vulnerable areas. Puducherry Collector A Kulothungan has ordered the suspension of film screenings on Saturday evening and night.

Collector Kulothungan and Senior Superintendent of Police R Kalaivanan inspected key areas, including Pondy Marina beach and the secretariat. “The district administration has taken comprehensive measures to face the cyclone. Control rooms are operational 24/7. Residents requiring assistance can contact 112, 1077, or WhatsApp at 9488981017. Precautionary SMS alerts have been sent to the public,” said Kulothungan.

He added 4,000 government employees and 1,000 police personnel have been deployed for relief operations.