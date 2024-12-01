Ukkadam flyover strong, stable: Tamil Nadu Highways department

COIMBATORE: The State Highways Department has dismissed rumours of social media messages doubting the structural integrity of the Ukkadam - Aathupalam flyover which was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 9.

The department issued the clarification on Saturday after videos of a crack that appeared on the flyover were widely circulated on social media. Some netizens alleged that the flyover has become weak and hence cracks have appeared.

The flyover was constructed by the Special Projects Wing of the State Highways Department at Rs 481.95 crore for a distance of 3.8 km. Recently some cracks developed on the deck and NP Pillar no 17 of the flyover. State Highways Department officials of the Coimbatore Division inspected the flyover on Saturday and denied the social media messages as rumours.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of the Special Projects wing of the SH department said, “We inspected the spot where cracks had appeared and also checked the entire flyover. The strip seal expansion joint of the two decks is in good condition. The excess concrete plaster below the expansion joint of two decks had fallen off exposing the two joints.”

He added “There is nothing to worry or fear about the flyover’s structural integrity as it’s in very good condition. We’ve asked the contractor to clean the entire flyover and look for similar excess plasters on the flyover.”