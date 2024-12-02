BJP to launch ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from December 8 to 20

CHENNAI: BJP will launch the Parivartan Yatra across all assembly constituencies in Delhi starting from December 8 and concluding on December 20.

Led by Former Delhi BJP President Satish Upadhyay, the yatra will cover all 70 assembly constituencies. Each yatra will start in the morning and conclude with a corner public meeting in the evening, covering one parliamentary constituency at a time.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva emphasised that these rallies will be a foot march rather than a vehicle procession, allowing one-to-one interaction with 20,000 families in each constituency.

He added that the BJP has a history of reaching the masses through such campaigns, and this yatra will be a major effort to connect with people on a large scale.

Upadhyay criticised the AAP government in Delhi, alleging corruption, extortion, threats, and attempts to create fear among citizens. He said that Delhi is now ready for a change of power, and people are determined to oust the current dispensation, which he described as “anti-national.”