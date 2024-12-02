BJP to launch ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from December 8 to 20

CHENNAI: BJP will launch the Parivartan Yatra across all assembly constituencies in Delhi starting from December 8 and concluding on December 20.
Led by Former Delhi BJP President Satish Upadhyay, the yatra will cover all 70 assembly constituencies. Each yatra will start in the morning and conclude with a corner public meeting in the evening, covering one parliamentary constituency at a time.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva emphasised that these rallies will be a foot march rather than a vehicle procession, allowing one-to-one interaction with 20,000 families in each constituency.
He added that the BJP has a history of reaching the masses through such campaigns, and this yatra will be a major effort to connect with people on a large scale.
Upadhyay criticised the AAP government in Delhi, alleging corruption, extortion, threats, and attempts to create fear among citizens. He said that Delhi is now ready for a change of power, and people are determined to oust the current dispensation, which he described as “anti-national.”
He further stated that the BJP will convey its message to the people through the yatra, which will last for nearly two weeks. Upadhyay mentioned that the yatra will start from prominent places of worship in each assembly constituency and will include participation from national BJP leaders.
During the yatra, the BJP has planned to interact with local organisations, RWAs, NGOs, senior citizens, key voters, sportspersons, distinguished individuals, and women. The day’s yatra will end with a public gathering in the evening.
The saffron party started its campaign a little late, given the fact that AAP and Congress kicked off their respective campaigns last month.
Kejriwal’s party has been holding padyatras and ‘Revdi Pe Charcha’ (discussion on freebies) across Delhi for nearly a month. The party aims to hold 65,000 meetings in every street, neighbourhood, and society before the election.
Similarly, Congress has already conducted two phases of campaigning. They launched the first phase of their campaign, Delhi Nyay Yatra, on November 8 and the second on November 16.