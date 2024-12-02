Breathalysers to drive off DUIs in govt buses

CHENNAI: To address the issue of drunken driving among bus crews during long-distance travel, the transport department has decided to procure 339 breath analysers for SETC and six divisions of TNSTC. The decision follows complaints against a few conductors and drivers being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
Official sources said `1.79 crore has been allocated to procure the devices, for which, a tender has already been floated. Of the 339 breath analysers, 20 will be allocated to SETC, while TNSTC divisions will receive the following: 70 for Villupuram, 39 for Salem, 82 for Coimbatore, 50 for Kumbakonam, 58 for Madurai and 20 for Tirunelveli. The devices will come with a three-year warranty and a measurement range of up to 500 mg/100 ml.
Each analyser will include a printer to provide test results along with relevant information, including driver name, licence number, depot, and GPS data. The devices are expected to be put to use by January first week.
Sources from a state transport undertaking said, “Currently, in the event of an accident, the police conduct blood tests to determine if the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol. Unlike in railways or aviation, we do not conduct mandatory alcohol tests before allowing drivers to operate vehicles. If a crew member of a bus is suspected of being intoxicated, they are generally not permitted to work.”
There have been incidents where drivers were later found to be drunk, which had gone unnoticed by respective depot officials. To address the issue, the new devices will be used at depots for preliminary alcohol screening tests before the bus crews commence their journeys.
Officials also acknowledged that drivers sometimes test positive due to medication consumed before reporting for duty, and said that such practical issues will be taken into account.
Over the last few months, a few videos have surfaced online, purportedly showing bus crew members under the influence of alcohol, which later resulted in their suspensions.
From January first week
The analysers will provide test results along with driver name, licence number, depot and GPS data. The devices are expected to be put to use by the first week of January