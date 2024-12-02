Breathalysers to drive off DUIs in govt buses

CHENNAI: To address the issue of drunken driving among bus crews during long-distance travel, the transport department has decided to procure 339 breath analysers for SETC and six divisions of TNSTC. The decision follows complaints against a few conductors and drivers being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

Official sources said `1.79 crore has been allocated to procure the devices, for which, a tender has already been floated. Of the 339 breath analysers, 20 will be allocated to SETC, while TNSTC divisions will receive the following: 70 for Villupuram, 39 for Salem, 82 for Coimbatore, 50 for Kumbakonam, 58 for Madurai and 20 for Tirunelveli. The devices will come with a three-year warranty and a measurement range of up to 500 mg/100 ml.

Each analyser will include a printer to provide test results along with relevant information, including driver name, licence number, depot, and GPS data. The devices are expected to be put to use by January first week.