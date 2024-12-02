Clogged drainage channels slow down outflow of floodwaters from paddy fields in TN

MAYILADUTHURAI: The draining of floodwaters from paddy fields in Kollidam block is slow due to clogged drainage channels and seawater intrusion. Around 1,200 hectares were inundated in the district on Sunday where a moderate rainfall was received.

From Saturday 8.30 am to Sunday 8.30 am, Mayiladuthurai received an average rainfall of 1.8 cm. From Sunday 8.30 am to 6.30 pm, the district received 1.6 cm, on average. In both readings, the stations in Kollidam and Sirkazhi were highest as both are the nearest in the district to Cyclone Fengal's landfall, officials said.

According to the agriculture department, around 1,200 hectares of samba and thaladi paddy crops were inundated across the district. Joint director J Sekar said, "Most of the inundation due to rainfall is from places in Kollidam and Sirkazhi blocks, which are closest to the coast as well.

M Balakrishnan, a farmer from Vettankudi village in Kollidam, said, "Around six acres of my samba crops are under water due to slow draining of floodwaters through drainage channels. They are only 46-day-old and it is my only cultivation of the year. The waters could drain faster if the mouths of the drainage channel are widened and seawater intrusion is controlled."

V Viswanathan, a farmer-representative, said, "Kollidam block could have been more affected if the cyclone landfall was closer. The draining would have been even slower." Collector AP Mahabharathi and officials from the agriculture department inspected some of the inundated fields in Kollidam block on Friday as per requests from farmers.

"After floods recede and inundation decreases, there could be an enumeration survey on crops that are damaged above 33%," said Sekar. Due to rough sea, the seawater is entering the drainage channels through their outlets to the sea. The draining off of rainwater from the fields is thus hindered by the influx of seawater through the drainage channels.