Man hacked to death by unidentified miscreants during morning walk in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: A 47-year-old car dealer was hacked to death by unknown miscreants during his morning walk near Avinashi Road on Salem-Kochi National Highway in Tiruppur on Sunday. Five special teams were formed to find and arrest culprits.

The deceased was identified as S Ramesh, a resident of Thamarai Garden in Kasi Goundan Pudur in Avinashi.

Police said, “Ramesh is survived by his wife Vijayalaxmi and two daughters. He usually goes for a morning walk near the Salem-Kochi National Highway service road everyday and on Sunday when he went for a walk around 6.30 am, a mob allegedly came there in a car and hacked him with sickles and fled. A few passersby informed Avinashi police station.

Police reached the spot and immediately rushed Ramesh to Avinashi Government Hospital for treatment. From there, he was taken to a private hospital in Coimbatore for further treatment. However, he died on the way.”

K G Sivakumar, Avinashi DSP, said, “Ramesh was a car dealer and financed two and four-wheelers. In addition, he also bought and sold disputed lands and was a broker. We suspect there could be some motive behind this. Further investigations are on. Five special teams have been formed.”

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man was found injured on the roadside in Palankarai near Avinashi on Sunday morning. On information, the Avinashi police rushed to the spot and sent him to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Police said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that his name is Deepak. Further investigation is underway.”