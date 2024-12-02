Quarries in Tamil Nadu not permitted to function at night, says RTI reply

MADURAI: Quarries are not permitted to function or carry stones in tipper lorries at night, according to an RTI reply. However, quarries in Vadipatti taluk allegedly function and carry stones and sand at night, against norms. Environmental enthusiast M Gnanasekaran of Katchaikatti in Vadipatti taluk had sought the information through an RTI application.

Public information officer (PIO) and deputy director of the department of geology and mining said that a total of 15 rough stone quarries received lease from 2021. The government received a seigniorage fee of `1.25 crore from quarries functioning in Ramayanpatti and over `59.46 lakh as seigniorage fee from quarries at Poochampatti village in Vadipatti taluk.

Further, he asked whether quarry vehicle owners can use waterways as pathways for operating vehicles. The PIO in his reply said that as per the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, it is essential to protect waterways.

"According to Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, quarries should not function at night or transport stones. Without affecting the environment and the public, tipper lorries can transport the minerals," the PIO said.

Speaking to TNIE, Environmental Enthusiast M Gnanasekaran allegedly said though RTI reply said that vehicles should not operate at night, the reality was different. As vehicles carry minerals and stones at night, villagers experience sleepless nights most days, he said. TNIE tried to contact the deputy director of geology and mines for further comments, but he was unavailable.